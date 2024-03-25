Pakistani trade delegation visits Kabul in sign of easing tensions over cross-border attacks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A delegation from Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce is in Kabul to to meet its counterparts to discuss how to improve trade relations after tensions have risen over cross-border militant attacks. Last week, Pakistan’s military carried out rare airstrikes against suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban inside Afghanistan, killing eight people and prompting Afghan forces to return fire. The exchange came after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained in recent years mainly because of Kabul’s backing for the Pakistani Taliban, who are a separate organization from the Afghan Taliban. Tensions between the neighbors mainly affect trade because of the closure of key border crossings.

