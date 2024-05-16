Skip to Content
Skylar Meade pleads guilty to escape charges

today at 4:29 PM
Published 4:41 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Skylar Meade, the man who planned and executed a violent prison break while getting treatment at a Boise hospital in March, was in court Wednesday. 

He pleaded guilty to felony prison escape and for being a persistent violator.

Meade was serving a 20-year sentence for a previous crime at the time of his escape while Meade and one of his accomplices, Nicholas Umphenour, were on the run, police believe they killed two people in northern Idaho.

No charges have been filed yet in those investigations. 

