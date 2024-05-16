Dylan Rounds murder suspect pleads guilty
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KIFI) - The man accused of killing 19-year-old Dylan Rounds two years ago pleaded guilty in a Utah court.
60-year-old James Brenner made a plea agreement to give up the location of Round’s body.
His remains were recovered April 9.
In exchange, the first-degree felony aggravated murder charge was lowered to second-degree felony murder.
The second charge for desecrating human remains was also dismissed.
Brenner will be sentenced July 1.
Dylan rounds was from Jefferson County.
He bought the land and moved to the small town of Lucin, Utah to pursue his dream of being a farmer.