Dylan Rounds murder suspect pleads guilty

He bought the land and moved to the small town of Lucin, Utah to pursue his dream of being a farmer.

The second charge for desecrating human remains was also dismissed.

In exchange, the first-degree felony aggravated murder charge was lowered to second-degree felony murder.

60-year-old James Brenner made a plea agreement to give up the location of Round’s body.

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KIFI) - The man accused of killing 19-year-old Dylan Rounds two years ago pleaded guilty in a Utah court.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.