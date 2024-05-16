Yellowstone’s Dunraven Pass opens ahead of schedule

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - The road from Canyon Village to Tower Fall (Dunraven Pass) opened Thursday, May 16 to public motor vehicle traffic.

Originally scheduled to open May 24, road crews were able to complete spring plowing operations ahead of schedule due to mild winter conditions.

The Chittenden Road to Mount Washburn will remain closed at this time.

All park roads are now open for the season.

The public are asked to:

Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and possible temporary closures due to late spring storms. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions, and snow and ice may cover sections of roads and trails.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions and traffic delays due to road improvement projects in Yellowstone: Visit Park Roads. Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Come prepared. Services in the spring are limited. Visit Operating Dates for area-specific season opening dates.

Bison, elk, bears and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors. Roadside snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the roads. Do not crowd, harass or push wildlife. Be mindful as wildlife endure this difficult time of the year.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.

The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley).