3 children in minivan hurt when it rolled down hill, into baseball dugout wall in Illinois

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — Three children were hurt when the minivan they were in rolled down a hill into a concrete baseball dugout in northern Illinois’ Woodstock. The children, ages 12 and 13, were hospitalized with mild to moderate injuries. Police say they were among four children in the parked minivan which is believed to have been accidentally slipped into drive while the radio was being adjusted Saturday morning. A baseball game was being played in Emricson Park when the minivan hit the rear of the dugout. None of the nearly dozen teenage ball players inside the dugout were injured. The parents of the children in the minivan were watching the game.

