Massachusetts police bust burglary ring that stole $4 million in jewels over six years

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police announced they had busted a burglary ring that stole around $4 million in jewels mostly from the homes of South Asian lived in more than two dozen communities over the past six years. Four people, including two brothers, who were members of the Providence-based gang were arrested and charged with 95 counts of unarmed burglary and breaking and entering a dwelling house in the daytime with intent to commit a felony. Police say the crew broke into homes in more than two dozen Massachusetts communities between July 21, 2018 and March 30. Police say the gang targeted South Asian homes because they thought they would have more jewelry.

