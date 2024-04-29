Texans receiver Tank Dell was among 10 people wounded in shootout at Florida party, sheriff says

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say none of the 10 people who were wounded in a shootout at a Florida restaurant over the weekend, including Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, suffered life-threatening injuries. The shootout happened early Sunday during a party at the Cabana Live restaurant in Sanford, north of Orlando. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Monday that more than 200 people were at the restaurant when a 16-year-old opened fire after an altercation, followed by an unidentified male also opening fire. He says Dell was a bystander caught in the middle, and that the shootout could have been much worse if not for an unnamed security guard who tackled the 16-year-old. He says authorities want to speak to the other shooter.

