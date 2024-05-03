Answering readers’ questions about the protest movement on US college campuses

A wave of student protests has spread across U.S. campuses over the last two weeks, led by students who have pitched tents or occupied buildings in protest of the Israel-Hamas war. It started April 18 when police moved to break up an encampment at Columbia University in New York City. Since then, it has spread to dozens of other campuses from Harvard to the University of California, Los Angeles. The AP is answering readers’ questions about the movement.

