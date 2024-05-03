South Dakota Gov. Noem admits error of describing meeting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in new book

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem claims in a new book to have met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during her time in Congress. But her office says that the story of the meeting was an error as further scrutiny was put on the Republican governor’s life story. The Republican governor is already facing backlash for a description of how she shot a hunting dog. Noem had been making an overt pitch to be chosen as a running mate for Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. In her soon-to-be-released book, Noem describes instances where she has stood up to international leaders, but those have also been called into question.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.