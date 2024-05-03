‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill drops by White House for a visit with ‘Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi’

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill has dropped by the White House for a visit with President Joe Biden. Hamill, famous for playing Luke Skywalker, came away with a pair of the president’s aviator sunglasses and a greater respect for the office. Hamill turned up with the glasses at the White House press briefing on Friday and declared, “I love the merch.” Hamill says Biden told him to call him “Joe.” Hamill says he suggested a better idea, calling the president “Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi.” Hamill says Biden liked that.

