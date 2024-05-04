Orthodox Russians mark Easter with night-time service in Moscow cathedral
MOSCOW (AP) — Worshippers including President Vladimir Putin have packed Moscow’s landmark Christ the Savior Cathedral for a night-time Easter service. The traditional sung service began late on Saturday with an address from Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and an outspoken Kremlin supporter. It was set to last well into the next day. A procession of white-robed clergy circled the vast cathedral swinging smoking incense censers and chanting the liturgy. The patriarch this year appeared to steer clear of political pronouncements, unlike last April when he delivered a message seen as questioning the existence of an independent Ukraine.