‘Caramelo,’ the Brazilian horse stranded on a roof by floods, is rescued after stirring the nation

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — About 24 hours after it was first spotted and with people clamoring for the rescue of a horse social media users nicknamed Caramelo, a team in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state have successfully removed Caramelo, providing a dose of hope to a beleaguered region. Caramelo garnered national attention after a television news helicopter spotted it stranded on a rooftop, presumably for days, in southern Brazil, where massive floods have killed more than 100 people. The stranded horse is just one of many animals rescue workers have been striving to save in recent days. During the horse’s rescue, a man crawled onto a roof just a few meters away to save a dog.

By GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

