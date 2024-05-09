Killing of an airman by Florida deputy is among cases of Black people being shot in their homes

The fatal shooting of a U.S. Air Force airman at his off-base apartment by a Florida sheriff’s deputy brings to mind other instances of Black people being killed by law enforcement in their own homes as they’re going about their day. Senior Airman Roger Fortson was killed last week in his apartment in Fort Walton Beach. Bodycam footage shows Fortson opening his door to the deputy with what appears to be a gun in his hand pointed toward the ground. Fortson family attorney Ben Crump has said Fortson was talking to his girlfriend on FaceTime when the deputy arrived.

