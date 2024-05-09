One man was a Capitol Police officer. The other rioted on Jan. 6. They’re both running for Congress
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two men on opposite sides of the metal barricades during the riot at the U.S. Capitol are running for Congress on the same day. Derrick Evans served three months in federal prison on a felony civil disorder charge. He’s challenging Rep. Carol Miller in Tuesday’s West Virginia Republican primary. Harry Dunn was a Capitol Police officer who defended lawmakers from attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Dunn is part of a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination for a congressional seat in Maryland. Their candidacies at least raise the possibility that they could serve alongside one another while holding starkly different views of the violence and destruction of Jan. 6.