Fall trial set for pharmacist in 11 Michigan meningitis deaths after plea deal talks fizzle

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A fall trial has been set for a pharmacist charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents. They deaths were part of a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak from contaminated steroids made at a Massachusetts lab. Pharmacist Glenn Chin and prosecutors have been unable to reach a plea bargain. So a judge set a November trial in Livingston County. Michigan is the only state to charge Chin and lab executive Barry Cadden for deaths related to the outbreak. Cadden has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter. He is serving his Michigan sentence at the same time as a sentence for federal crimes.

