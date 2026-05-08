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Local Forecast

Tracking a major warming trend into next week

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today at 5:44 AM
Published 4:51 AM

Mostly sunny today and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.  77 in Idaho Falls.  Southwesterly winds 10-15 with gusts as high as 25. Lake Wind Advisory through 9pm tonight with gusts to 35 mph for area shaded.

Clouds ahead of a front tonight. Low of 43 SSW winds 15-20/Gusts to 30+

Saturday will be slightly cooler and nice. High 74. West winds 5-10/gusts to 20

Mostly clear and chilly again for Saturday night  winds up to 20 and low 39. 

Sunday for Mother's Day, lots of sun and warmer, with a high of 81.   46 for Sunday night.

Monday back to9 9school and work with a jacket in the morning and sunglasses by afternoon and even warmer - up to 86.

Tuesday we are still dry and mostly sunny and highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the 50's.  Remaining in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. 

Bring out the a/c units from the garage. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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