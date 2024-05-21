Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Police have broken up a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Michigan less than a week after demonstrators showed up at the home of a school official and placed fake body bags on her lawn. Video posted online by Detroit-area TV stations Tuesday showed police moving people away from the camp. The encampment had been set up in late April near the end of the school year. There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from the university. Protesters have demanded that the school’s endowment stop investing in companies with ties to Israel. But the university insists it has no direct investments.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.