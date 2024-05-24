Skip to Content
Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Friday before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Quaglin injured a police officer when he choked and tackled him to the ground. He assaulted other officers with stolen police shields, metal bike racks and pepper spray. Only seven Capitol riot defendants have received a longer prison sentence than Quaglin.

Associated Press

