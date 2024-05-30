Christian Lamb made maps to guide the crews landing crafts at Normandy on D-Day
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — As a young Women’s Royal Naval Service officer in World War II, Christian Lamb tried to make sure British troops were in exactly the right place when they scrambled onto Normandy’s beaches under enemy fire. Referring to huge maps of the Normandy coast on the wall in front of her, she painstakingly created maps for landing craft crews. Now 103, Lamb recently told The Associated Press that it was “intense and exciting work, and obviously detail was vital.” She’s among hundreds of thousands of women who worked behind the scenes to make the D-Day invasion a success for the Allies.