Rupert Murdoch ties the knot for the 5th time in ceremony at his California vineyard

NEW YORK (AP) — Media magnate Rupert Murdoch, who is 93, has married for the fifth time. Publications owned by Murdoch’s News Corp report that he and Elena Zhukova, a 67-year-old Russian-born retired molecular biologist, wed Saturday in a ceremony at his California vineyard. The couple announced their engagement in March. Murdoch was most recently married to model and actor Jerry Hall. They were wed in 2016 and divorced in 2022. Zhukova is the ex-wife of Alexander Zhukov, a billionaire energy investor and Russian politician. Their daughter, Dasha, was previously married to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who used to own the Premier League soccer club Chelsea. Last fall Murdoch, stepped down as leader of both Fox News’ parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.

