Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has won her ninth national title. Biles posted a two-day all-around total of 119.750 at the U.S. Championships, well clear of Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello. Biles’ spectacular performance left little doubt she appears ready to add another all-around Olympic gold to go with the one she captured in 2016. The 27-year-old Biles finished with the top two-day total on all four events, something she’s done just one other time during her long reign atop the sport. The U.S. Championships are the last major event before the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis at the end of June.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.