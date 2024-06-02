Yuka Saso wins another US Women’s Open. This one was for Japan

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Yuka Saso is the U.S. Women’s Open champion while playing under a different flag. She won in 2021 as a Filipino. Saso switched citizenship and delivered Japan its first Women’s Open title. She started three shots behind and shot 68 as everyone collapsed around her at Lancaster Country Club. Saso wound up winning by three shots. The turning point came on the back nine when Saso made four birdies in a five-hole stretch to pull away. Saso has a Filipino mother and a Japanese father. She had to make her decision before turning 21.

