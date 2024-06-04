Diddy sells off his stake in Revolt, the media company he founded in 2013

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has sold off his stake in Revolt, the media company the rapper and entrepreneur founded over a decade ago. Shares in Revolt held by Combs, who served as the company’s chair, have been fully redeemed and retired, the Los Angeles-based company said Tuesday in a statement on its website. Revolt didn’t disclose how much Combs was paid for his stake in the hip-hop news and entertainment company, which he founded in 2013. In the statement, CEO Detavio Samuels noted that when he joined the company in 2020 he realized “our mission is bigger than any individual.”

