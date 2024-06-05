In Burkina Faso, a growing number of children are traumatized by war

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — About 2 million people have been displaced in Burkina Faso by growing violence between Islamic extremists and security forces trying to counter them. More than half of the displaced are children, and many are traumatized by their experiences. But mental health services in the West African country are limited, and children are often overlooked for treatment. Awareness of the need is growing as the number of people affected by the fighting increases. One mother spoke of learning about post-traumatic stress by watching her children struggle with nightmares and avoid playing with other children.

