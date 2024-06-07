After editor’s departure, Washington Post’s publisher faces questions about phone hacking stories

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post’s new CEO and publisher, Will Lewis, is facing questions about whether he made recent efforts to conceal his involvement in the aftermath of a British phone hacking scandal a decade ago. It has been a tumultuous week for Lewis, who was hired to turn around a venerable journalism brand that has fallen on hard times lately, losing viewers and money at an alarming pace. Lewis announced a restructuring plan that doesn’t involve executive editor Sally Buzbee, who has left the company. Since then, questions were raised about whether Lewis tried to prevent the Post from reporting on his efforts in Britain.

