Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 after Tyson’s health episode

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul is now set for Nov. 15 after the former world heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight last month. The fight was originally set for July 20 in Arlington, Texas, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. It will be aired on Netflix. Tyson fell ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. First responders met the flight and Tyson’s camp later attributed the episode to an ulcer problem. Tyson turns 58 on June 30.

