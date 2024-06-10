Number of suspects facing charges grows in Savannah square shootout that injured 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — More suspects are facing charges in a shootout that injured 11 people last month in Savannah’s busy tourism district. Savannah police spokesman Neil Penttila said Monday that authorities are seeking two men on arrest warrants charging them with aggravated assault and weapons charges in the May 18 shootings. That’s after police on Friday made their fifth arrest in the case. No one was killed in the shootings. But police say 10 people were struck by gunfire and another person was hurt by glass from a shattered car window. Savannah police say an argument between two women in a popular nightlife district prompted the shooting.

