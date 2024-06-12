At the Tony Awards, a veteran host with plenty of stars and songs on tap

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards are Sunday with a familiar host and a new venue, Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in Manhattan. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, who hosted both the 2023 and 2022 ceremonies, will be back this year. The three-hour main telecast will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ with a free pre-show on Pluto TV. Eddie Redmayne will portray the super-creepy emcee of “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe will perform for “Merrily We Roll Along” and look for some circus thrills when the musical “Water for Elephants” gets its spotlight.

