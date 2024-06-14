Kate, Princess of Wales, says she’s making ‘good progress’ in cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales says she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Color ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her diagnosis. The 42-year-old wife of Prince William has not made any public appearances this year. She announced in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer. She says in a statement Friday: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.” She added that she faces “a few more months” of treatment.

