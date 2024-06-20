Several people shot at Oakland Juneteenth Celebration, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Police Department says an Oakland Juneteenth celebration turned violent when several people were shot. Police say that the Lake Merritt event was largely peaceful, with as many as 5,000 in attendance, until a sideshow involving “motorbikes and vehicles” took place at Bellvue and Grand avenues at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the north side of the lake. Police spokesperson Paul Chambers says the shooting happened at 8:45 p.m. Several people were struck by gunfire and were taken to a hospital, but an exact number of injuries wasn’t known. Police say they could not confirm any deaths. I

