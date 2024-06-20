So long plastic air pillows: Amazon shifting to recycled paper filling for packages in North America

Amazon is moving from putting plastic air pillows in its packages in North America to using recycled paper filling instead, a move that’s more environmentally friendly and is said to secure items in boxes just the same, if not better. The company said Thursday that it’s already replaced 95% of the plastic air pillows with paper filler in North America and is working toward complete removal by year’s end.

