Skip to Content
AP National

So long plastic air pillows: Amazon shifting to recycled paper filling for packages in North America

By
Published 6:29 AM

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer

Amazon is moving from putting plastic air pillows in its packages in North America to using recycled paper filling instead, a move that’s more environmentally friendly and is said to secure items in boxes just the same, if not better. The company said Thursday that it’s already replaced 95% of the plastic air pillows with paper filler in North America and is working toward complete removal by year’s end.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content