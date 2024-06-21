GOP targets a Biden executive order on voter registration ahead of the fall election

ATLANTA (AP) — A three-year-old Biden administration executive order asking federal agencies to assist with voter registration is being targeted by Republicans as this year’s presidential election draws closer. Republicans and conservative activists claim the order is unconstitutional and an attempt to interfere in the November election. Last month, a Republican-led House committee issued subpoenas to agency directors and a group of GOP secretaries of state asked the Supreme Court to take up a case challenging the order. A White House spokesperson said the criticism amounted to “baseless claims brought by the very people who spread debunked lies about the 2020 elections ”

