Newly-named Washington Post editor decides not to take job after backlash

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post said Thursday that Robert Winnett, who had been named to take over the organization’s core newsroom functions later this year, will not take the job after all. The newspaper has been in turmoil since publisher and CEO Will Lewis announced a reorganization plan that led to the executive editor, Sally Buzbee, quit rather than accept a demotion. Since then, there have been several published stories questioning ethical choices made by Lewis and Winnett when they worked together in British media. Lewis announced Winnett’s decision in a memo to staff and said a search for a new editor will begin immediately.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.