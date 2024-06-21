Newly-named Washington Post editor decides not to take job after backlash
By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post said Thursday that Robert Winnett, who had been named to take over the organization’s core newsroom functions later this year, will not take the job after all. The newspaper has been in turmoil since publisher and CEO Will Lewis announced a reorganization plan that led to the executive editor, Sally Buzbee, quit rather than accept a demotion. Since then, there have been several published stories questioning ethical choices made by Lewis and Winnett when they worked together in British media. Lewis announced Winnett’s decision in a memo to staff and said a search for a new editor will begin immediately.