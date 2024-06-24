Supreme Court will take up state bans on gender-affirming care for minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is stepping into the fight over transgender rights, agreeing to hear appeals from the Biden administration and families seeking to block state bans on gender-affirming care. The justices’ action Monday comes as Republican-led states have restricted health care for transgender people, school sports participation, bathroom usage and drag shows. The administration and Democratic-led states have extended protections for transgender people. The case before the high court involves a law in effect in Tennessee restricting puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors. Actor Elliot Page was among 57 transgender people who joined a legal filing in support of Supreme Court review.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.