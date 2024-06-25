China’s premier slams trade tensions as EV exports are hit by tariffs

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s premier has defended open markets and the importance of green technologies for stabilizing global growth as he opened a forum with political and business elites in northeastern China. Premier Li Qiang also criticized trade tensions and decoupling while seeking to reassure the participants that China’s economy is growing robustly in a speech to people attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the “Summer Davos.” China is facing pushback from various trading partners over its exports of electric vehicles, which some governments fear will flood markets and hurt domestic producers. The European Union and Canada among others are mulling surtaxes on Chinese EVs.

