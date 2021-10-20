Skip to Content
Jazz dominate Thunder, claim 107-86 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert tallied 16 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 107-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Six different players scored in double figures for the Jazz in their season-opening win. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 22 points. Jordan Clarkson added 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points and Darius Bazley added 15, along with seven rebounds, to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City led only once after scoring the game’s first basket.  

