Lawmakers say tribal regalia should be allowed at graduation

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers are proposing legislation that would ensure that Native American students are allowed to wear tribal regalia during their high school graduation ceremonies. The bill’s sponsor told an interim committee hearing Monday that the bill was inspired by the story of a Native student last year who was asked to remove her graduation cap that she had decorated with bead work and an eagle feather to symbolize her heritage. The Salt Lake Tribune reports legislators unanimously agreed to move the bill on for future consideration. The bill is modeled after similar laws in Arizona and Montana.