Independent panel presents proposed redistricting maps

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An independent commission tasked with redrawing voting districts has presented its proposed maps to Utah lawmakers, a key step in the once-a-decade process that has big political implications. The Monday hearing comes before a special legislative session planned to vote on new maps planned for Nov. 9. The Independent Redistricting Commission was approved by voters to draw nonpartisan boundaries, but the Republican-dominated Legislature is under no obligation to adopt them. The recent resignation of former GOP Congressman Rob Bishop from the panel led to questions about whether lawmakers will approve a map created by the commission.