Jets add Wilson’s personal QB coach Beck to staff

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will have a familiar face by his side for the rest of the season. The New York Jets hired John Beck to their staff as a full-time assistant. Beck is also the rookie’s personal quarterback coach. Beck began working with the team last week and was on the sideline wearing team gear and a headset during the Jets’ 34-31 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, led by Mike White’s stunning performance. Wilson is sidelined with a sprained knee ligament. He has worked with Beck for a few years. The two met up in Utah during the Jets’ bye-week break.