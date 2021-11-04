Clarkson scores 30, Mitchell-less Jazz rout Hawks 116-98

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Clarkson bounced back from his worst game of the season, scoring 30 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 116-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks despite the absence of Donovan Mitchell. Utah’s star guard did not dress for the game because of a sprained right ankle, but Clarkson picked up the slack off the bench to give the Jazz their eighth victory in nine games this season. The game was tight through the first three quarters, but Utah blew away the home team in the final 12 minutes. Trae Young scored 21 points to lead the Hawks.