Police: Man who fired at officer dead by suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Police say a man who exchanged gunfire with a police officer in suburban Salt Lake City died of a self-inflicted gunshot. Police in Taylorsville say an officer responding to a suspicious vehicle around 4:30 a.m. tried to stop a man but he ran away. Police Chief Brady Cottam says the unidentified man fired multiple shots at the officer, who returned fire. Police used helicopters, dogs and officers from multiple agencies to search for the man. Cottam says when officers found the man, he turned the gun on himself.