Primary Children’s Hospital halts non-emergency procedures

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Primary Children’s Hospital is putting non-emergency surgeries and medical procedures on hold, due in part to an influx of COVID-19 patients. Administrators said Thursday the Salt Lake City hospital is seeing an “unprecedented” volume of patients exceeding typical winter surge levels. KUTV reports that typically, the hospital treats about 180 patients this time of year, which rises to 230 as respiratory illnesses surge during the winter. But on Wednesday, they were treating 249 patients. That includes kids with COVID-19 other respiratory illnesses and trauma-related injuries. Staffers are calling families to reschedule procedures that aren’t emergencies through Nov. 28.