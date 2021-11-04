WAC tabs Brian Thornton as its next commissioner

DENVER (AP) — The Western Athletic Conference has named Brian Thornton as its next commissioner. Thornton will replace Jeff Hurd, who is ending a 10-year run as commissioner and 37 years overall with the conference on Dec. 31. Thornton spent the past year as the American Athletic Conference associate commissioner for basketball, serving as the primary administrator for men’s and women’s basketball. He spent the previous two years as an assistant director for basketball development with the NCAA.