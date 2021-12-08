Navajo Nation reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 70 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total cases since the pandemic began to 40,254 and the known death toll to 1,557 including five delayed reported fatalities. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.