Report: Data gaps leave scope of domestic violence unknown

By BECKY JACOBS

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah does not have a complete and accurate idea of how prevalent domestic violence is in the state. And Utah Domestic Violence Coalition spokesperson Liz Sollis told the Salt Lake Tribune that makes it harder to find real solutions and to help people living through it. Responses aren’t as informed and survivors are often left to fend for themselves, which could put them at a greater risk of harm or death. Now, state lawmakers have to figure out how to fix the gaps in Utah’s domestic violence data. Lawmakers say departments have different ways of collecting data and they don’t always share information through the same systems, which leads to inconsistencies.