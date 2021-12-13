Suit: City suspended firefighter prescribed medical cannabis

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah firefighter who uses medical marijuana for chronic back pain has sued the city of Ogden, saying he was unlawfully suspended from duty for refusing to surrender his prescription card. The Standard Examiner reports that Levi Coleman said the fire department and city discriminated against him in violation of the Utah Medical Cannabis Act. The city’s chief administrative officer says the city has concerns with the use of controlled substances by public safety workers. The President of Professional Firefighters of Utah tells the Salt Lake Tribune they are helping represent Coleman because the city is not following state law.