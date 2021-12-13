Timed tickets to manage traffic on Glacier park’s Sun Road

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Glacier National Park will implement a timed ticketed entry system again next summer — from Memorial Day weekend through the weekend after Labor Day — to manage traffic on the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road. Park officials say one ticket per vehicle will be required to enter the Sun Road at the West Entrance and the new Camas Entrance. Tickets will be required at the St. Mary Entrance after the alpine roadway is fully open in late June. Tickets will also be required to enter the park at Polebridge. This summer, the Polebridge Entrance had to be closed numerous times after parking filled up at Bowman and Kintla lakes.