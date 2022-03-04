Governor to sign law keeping some police statements secret

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Some statements by police and other public employees will be restricted from the public in Utah under a law that Republican Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday he plans to sign. The legislation passed the state Legislature with little public debate. Critics say the law would erode transparency by potentially shielding documents like an investigation into police handling of a traffic stop in the high-profile Gabby Petito murder case. The bill makes documents commonly known as Garrity statements protected records under the state’s public record law. Cox says that since employees are compelled to give the statements, they should be protected.