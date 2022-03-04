Judge dismisses suit in fatal Salt Lake City police shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Utah man who was shot at nearly 30 times and killed as he ran away from Salt Lake City police in 2020. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Judge David Barlow ruled that the civil rights of 22-year-old Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal were not violated when he was shot and killed by Officers Neil Iversen and Kevin Fortuna. Palacios-Carbajal’s family filed the civil suit against the officers and police Chief Mike Brown in September 2020, alleging the officers engaged in “gratuitous violence” by repeatedly shooting at him after he was already on the ground and incapacitated.