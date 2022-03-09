Conservationists question need for Utah groundwater pipeline

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A coalition of water conservation groups that opposes plans to import groundwater to southern Utah is accusing the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District of artificially inflating the need for additional supply to justify constructing a new pipeline. Analysis published on Wednesday by the Great Basin Water Network, Utah Rivers Council and Iron County Water Conservatives suggests water officials are relying on outdated population forecasts to estimate future demand and aiming for less conservation than other jurisdiction in the West. The district argues the Cedar City area has historically outpaced growth projections and will need to diversify its supply amid long-term drought.